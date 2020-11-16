Menu

Crime

Gatineau police say body found at gas station is city’s 2nd homicide of 2020

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 10:08 am
Gatineau police are investigating after a body was found at a gas station over the weekend.
Gatineau police are investigating after a body was found at a gas station over the weekend. Lars Hagberg

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a body discovered early Saturday at a gas station is the city’s second homicide of the year.

Police said they received a call at 6:35 a.m. on Saturday from a person who had discovered a man’s body outside the Ultramar gas station at 1385 La Vérendrye Ouest Blvd. in Gatineau.

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The incident was first deemed a suspicious death, and now police confirm it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Gatineau police at 819-243-INFO (4636).

Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings
Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings – Nov 1, 2020
