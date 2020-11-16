Gatineau police say body found at gas station is city’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a body discovered early Saturday at a gas station is the city’s second homicide of the year.
Police said they received a call at 6:35 a.m. on Saturday from a person who had discovered a man’s body outside the Ultramar gas station at 1385 La Vérendrye Ouest Blvd. in Gatineau.
The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.
The incident was first deemed a suspicious death, and now police confirm it is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Gatineau police at 819-243-INFO (4636).
