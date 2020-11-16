Gatineau police say body found at gas station is city’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a body discovered early Saturday at a gas station is the city’s second homicide of the year.

Police said they received a call at 6:35 a.m. on Saturday from a person who had discovered a man’s body outside the Ultramar gas station at 1385 La Vérendrye Ouest Blvd. in Gatineau.

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The incident was first deemed a suspicious death, and now police confirm it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Gatineau police at 819-243-INFO (4636).

Story continues below advertisement

2:55 Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings – Nov 1, 2020