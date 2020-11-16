Cat dies in Selwyn Township house fire during wind storm

A young couple were able to safely escape a house fire in Selwyn Township amid Sunday’s wind storm.
The fire department responded to a structure fire on Buckhorn Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield, just before 7 p.m., according to Andrew Bowyer, the township’s fire prevention officer.
He said a man and a woman expecting a child, along with their dog, were able to escape the home unharmed.
However, he said firefighters found a family cat deceased, likely due to smoke inhalation.
Bowyer says the cause of the fire was a candle that was knocked over during a power outage during the storm. He said the fire was contained to one room.
Smoke damage was extensive throughout the home, he said.
A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
