Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Cat dies in Selwyn Township house fire during wind storm

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 10:11 am
A family cat died in a house fire on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township on Sunday night.
A family cat died in a house fire on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township on Sunday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A young couple were able to safely escape a house fire in Selwyn Township amid Sunday’s wind storm.

The fire department responded to a structure fire on Buckhorn Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield, just before 7 p.m., according to Andrew Bowyer, the township’s fire prevention officer.

Read more: Peterborough storm knocks out power to thousands, downs trees

He said a man and a woman expecting a child, along with their dog, were able to escape the home unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he said firefighters found a family cat deceased, likely due to smoke inhalation.

Trending Stories

Bowyer says the cause of the fire was a candle that was knocked over during a power outage during the storm. He said the fire was contained to one room.

Smoke damage was extensive throughout the home, he said.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Click to play video 'To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies' To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies
To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies – Oct 2, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireFire SafetySelwyn TownshipOntario stormLakefieldSelwyncandleBuckhorn Roadcat dies
Flyers
More weekly flyers