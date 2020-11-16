Cat dies in Selwyn Township house fire during wind storm

Send this page to someone via email

A young couple were able to safely escape a house fire in Selwyn Township amid Sunday’s wind storm.

The fire department responded to a structure fire on Buckhorn Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield, just before 7 p.m., according to Andrew Bowyer, the township’s fire prevention officer.

He said a man and a woman expecting a child, along with their dog, were able to escape the home unharmed.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP have a section of Buckhorn Road blocked to traffic in the area of Uppee Chemung Drive as @SelwynTownship firefighters deal with a reported house fire. It’s unclear how the fire started, the extent of the damage or if anyone was home at the time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/qPWSYB2oXI — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

However, he said firefighters found a family cat deceased, likely due to smoke inhalation.

Bowyer says the cause of the fire was a candle that was knocked over during a power outage during the storm. He said the fire was contained to one room.

Smoke damage was extensive throughout the home, he said.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

1:34 To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies – Oct 2, 2020