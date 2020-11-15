COVID-19 case confirmed at Warman Community School

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Prairie Spirit School Division of a case of COVID-19 in an individual at Warman Community Middle School.

The school division says those affected have been notified.

To protect the privacy of the individual, no further details will be provided, says Prairie Spirit.

“We are working closely with public health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools,” said the school division in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible and to wear a mask when appropriate.

1:55 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’ Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces new restrictions as case counts head in ‘wrong direction’