Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at Warman Community School

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 7:41 pm
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Warman Community Middle School.
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Warman Community Middle School. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / AP Photo

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Prairie Spirit School Division of a case of COVID-19 in an individual at Warman Community Middle School.

The school division says those affected have been notified.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

To protect the privacy of the individual, no further details will be provided, says Prairie Spirit.

“We are working closely with public health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools,” said the school division in a press release.

“Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Wâhkôhtowin School closes, cases confirmed at 4 other Saskatoon schools

Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible and to wear a mask when appropriate.

