Lake Louise RCMP issuing $1,000 fines for breaking COVID-19 rules

RCMP in Lake Louise are warning of hefty fines if residents do not adhere mandatory COVID-19 rules.

In a statement, the detachment said anyone who is found breaking a mandatory measure implemented by the province can face a fine of up to $1,000.

“There has been some indication that some people have not been abiding by health regulations, which puts the entirety of Lake Louise at risk for their health, safety, employment and way of life,” the RCMP statement read.

The RCMP noted several of the mandatory measures including having to quarantine for at least 14 days if coming into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for the coronavirus and limiting indoor and outdoor gathers to a maximum of 15 people.

“Please obey these orders, and let’s do our best to keep each other and the community as safe as possible,” the RCMP statement read.

The RCMP statement also encouraged anyone who suspects another community member of not isolating or quarantining to contact Alberta Health.

On Saturday, the province reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single day total in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.