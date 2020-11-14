Wind warning issued for parts of southern Ontario ahead of Sunday storm

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of southern Ontario ahead of a storm on Sunday.

Affected areas include Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Kingston, the Bruce Peninsula, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Niagara Region and elsewhere.

The weather agency said strong gusts of 90 km/h are expected Sunday afternoon and evening, adding that power outages are possible.

Some areas, like Niagara Region, could see gusts up to 100 km/h.

“Heavy rains and strong winds will move in Sunday,” Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said.

“Fifteen to 25mm is possible, however, it is the strong wind gusts — up to 100 km/h — that is cause for concern. Along the shores of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, these winds will cause flooding, beach erosion and possible power outages.”

Winds are expected to east by Monday.

