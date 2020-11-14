Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning issued for parts of southern Ontario ahead of Sunday storm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto in this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo.
A dog walker fights the wind along with blowing sandy conditions on Woodbine Beach in Toronto in this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of southern Ontario ahead of a storm on Sunday.

Affected areas include Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Kingston, the Bruce Peninsula, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Niagara Region and elsewhere.

The weather agency said strong gusts of 90 km/h are expected Sunday afternoon and evening, adding that power outages are possible.

Read more: Flood watch issued for Lake Erie as strong winds, possible storm surge forecast

Some areas, like Niagara Region, could see gusts up to 100 km/h.

Trending Stories

“Heavy rains and strong winds will move in Sunday,” Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said.

“Fifteen to 25mm is possible, however, it is the strong wind gusts — up to 100 km/h — that is cause for concern. Along the shores of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, these winds will cause flooding, beach erosion and possible power outages.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winds are expected to east by Monday.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Regional Weather Update: November 13, 2020' Peterborough Regional Weather Update: November 13, 2020
Peterborough Regional Weather Update: November 13, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaTorontoWeatherWindToronto weatherWind WarningOntario weatherSouthern OntarioSouthern Ontario weatherWind Warning GTAWind Warning Southern Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers