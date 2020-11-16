Those Old Radio Shows November 20-21

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Nov. 20:

Hour 1: Life of Riley – Movie Premier; Box 13 – Much Too Lucky

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Jack in 1971; Suspense – Footfalls

Saturday, Nov. 21:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Chick; Great Gildersleeve – Gildy Stays Home Sick

Hour 2: Bold Venture – Six Crates of Apple Juice; Hancocks’s Half Hour – Michelangelo Hancock

Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – Midnight

Hour 4: Haunting Hour – Second Chance; Hardy Family – Skiing Star

Hour 5: FBI in Peace and War – State VS James O’Dell; Dimension X – The Prof was a Thief

