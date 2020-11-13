Man, 37, arrested in Dundas Street stabbing, robbery probe: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man is in custody after another man told police he had been stabbed and robbed inside an apartment on Dundas Street Friday.

Officers were contacted around 9:15 a.m. about the incident, which had reportedly taken place 45 minutes earlier in the unit of an apartment building in the 500 block of Dundas Street.

The man told police he had been inside a unit when he was stabbed by an acquaintance and had his personal items stolen.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics with unknown injuries, and a description of the suspect was given to police.

Around 10 a.m., about 45 minutes after being notified of the stabbing, police say a 37-year-old man was located and arrested.

Few other details are known. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available, adding that there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

