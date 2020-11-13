Strong winds prompt closure of Vancouver-area seawalls

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have closed part of Vancouver’s Stanley Park seawall and West Vancouver’s seawalk amid rising winds.

The Vancouver Park Board said the seawall was closed Friday between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge due to high winds and a king tide, forecast to crest at 3:30 p.m.

The Jericho Pier was also closed.

Update 2 p.m. –the #WestVan Seawalk is closed from 19th Street to Dundarave due to strong winds and high tides. Please obey signage. pic.twitter.com/OyYleVGx7h — District of West Vancouver (@WestVanDistrict) November 13, 2020

In West Vancouver, the seawalk was closed form 19th street to Dundarave amid hazardous conditions.

Victoria remained under a wind warning from Environment Canada.

Winds are picking up in #yyj, we will have full details on ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/ZwCjAFQh73 — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) November 13, 2020

“A low-pressure centre over the South Coast this morning will move into the southern B.C. Interior in the afternoon,” said the agency.

“In the wake of the low, westerly winds of 70 km/hr gusting to 90 will develop in Greater Victoria near Juan de Fuca Strait this afternoon.”

Winds were expected to ease off Friday evening.