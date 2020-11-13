Menu

Weather

Strong winds prompt closure of Vancouver-area seawalls

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness' New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness
New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness

Officials have closed part of Vancouver’s Stanley Park seawall and West Vancouver’s seawalk amid rising winds.

The Vancouver Park Board said the seawall was closed Friday between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge due to high winds and a king tide, forecast to crest at 3:30 p.m.

The Jericho Pier was also closed.

Read more: British Columbians stocked up for COVID-19, but unprepared for storms: BC Hydro

In West Vancouver, the seawalk was closed form 19th street to Dundarave amid hazardous conditions.

Victoria remained under a wind warning from Environment Canada.

“A low-pressure centre over the South Coast this morning will move into the southern B.C. Interior in the afternoon,” said the agency.

“In the wake of the low, westerly winds of 70 km/hr gusting to 90 will develop in Greater Victoria near Juan de Fuca Strait this afternoon.”

Winds were expected to ease off Friday evening.

