Saint John police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Saint John Harbour on Friday.

In a press release, police say emergency services were called to an area along Smythe Street just before 3:00 p.m. AT.

The body has been identified as a male but no other information has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.

