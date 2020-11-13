Menu

Canada

Ontario Power Generation resumes planning for new nuclear reactor at Darlington site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2020 2:05 pm
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. Ontario's public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. Ontario's public generating company has pulled the plug on its plan to bury hazardous radioactive waste near the Lake Huron shoreline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario Power Generation says it’s resuming planning activities for a new nuclear power reactor at its Darlington site.

OPG says the small modular reactor is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

Ken Hartwick, the president and CEO of OPG, says the project will help make Ontario’s Durham Region “the clean energy capital of the world.”

Read more: BWXT Peterborough touts ‘tremendous progress’ in medical isotope production at Darlington nuclear station

A study undertaken by the Conference Board of Canada says that the project will create thousands of jobs in Ontario.

The report says 700 jobs during project development will be created, followed by 1,600 jobs during manufacturing and construction; 200 jobs during operations; and 160 jobs during decommissioning.

OPG owns Canada’s largest fleet of nuclear reactors including the existing Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Darlington is the only site in Canada currently licensed for new nuclear.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
