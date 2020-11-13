Two people in hospital, one in custody after disturbance on Hamilton mountain

A disturbance on Hamilton’s west mountain has sent two people to hospital — one of them in life-threatening condition.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton police asked the public to avoid the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue, citing an ongoing investigation.
Although police say there is no risk to public safety, they say two people are in hospital and one person has been arrested.
No other information has been released at this time.
