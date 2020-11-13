Menu

Crime

Two people in hospital, one in custody after disturbance on Hamilton mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 13, 2020 1:41 pm
Hamilton police are asking the public to avoid the area of Upper Paradise and Bendamere as they investigate a disturbance that has sent two people to hospital.
Hamilton police are asking the public to avoid the area of Upper Paradise and Bendamere as they investigate a disturbance that has sent two people to hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

A disturbance on Hamilton’s west mountain has sent two people to hospital — one of them in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton police asked the public to avoid the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue, citing an ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Although police say there is no risk to public safety, they say two people are in hospital and one person has been arrested.

No other information has been released at this time.

