Crime

Port Hope man charged with workplace sex assault: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 1:19 pm
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Port Hope man faces sexual assault charges stemming from the workplace. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Port Hope man faces sexual assault charges following an investigation into a workplace incident.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, the investigation into reports of workplace sexual assault led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.

Read more: Western-led survey to examine reporting of workplace sexual harassment, violence in Canada

Justin Reid, 38, of Port Hope, was arrested at his place of employment, police said Friday.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault and criminal harassment.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 16.

Sexual AssaultPort HopePort Hope Police ServiceCriminal Harassmentworkplace sexual assault
