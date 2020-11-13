Port Hope man charged with workplace sex assault: police

A Port Hope man faces sexual assault charges following an investigation into a workplace incident.
According to the Port Hope Police Service, the investigation into reports of workplace sexual assault led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.
Justin Reid, 38, of Port Hope, was arrested at his place of employment, police said Friday.
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault and criminal harassment.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 16.
