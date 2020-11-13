Menu

Politics

Premier Stephen McNeil prorogues N.S. legislature despite complaints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'With clock ticking, Opposition leaders turn up pressure for N.S. premier to recall the legislature' With clock ticking, Opposition leaders turn up pressure for N.S. premier to recall the legislature
Despite a year of unprecedented turmoil in Nova Scotia, Premier Stephen McNeil has not recalled the legislature, where elected officials debate government decisions, programs and legislation in the public eye. Nova Scotia has the only legislature in Canada that has not sat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey has more on what that means for the province’s democracy – Nov 4, 2020

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has decided against recalling the legislature for a fall sitting, a move that is sure to raise the ire of the opposition.

The last time the legislature was open for debate was March 10, two days before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Read more: With clock ticking, Opposition leaders turn up pressure for N.S. premier to recall legislature

Opposition parties have accused McNeil of avoiding accountability in the house.

On Thursday, the Liberal premier said he has been preoccupied with the pandemic, and he argued that Nova Scotians have seen him take questions every week since it began.

The Speaker’s office released a brief statement Friday saying the legislative session will be prorogued on Dec.18 during a brief ceremony in the house of assembly, which will officially end the session.

Click to play video '‘Lost opportunity’: Observers note lack of diversity in NS Liberal leadership race' ‘Lost opportunity’: Observers note lack of diversity in NS Liberal leadership race
‘Lost opportunity’: Observers note lack of diversity in NS Liberal leadership race – Oct 7, 2020

The next session will open Feb. 16 with a speech from the throne, which will set out the broad terms for the Liberal government’s legislative agenda.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
