Decade-long John Counter Boulevard expansion complete

After a decade of construction, the widening of John Counter Boulevard is complete.

City officials gathered on the site of the new four-lane bridge over the CN tracks Thursday to mark the completion of the final phase of the project.

“This is an exciting day for the city of Kingston,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

“It’s all a part of creating a smart community, making travel quick, convenient and as fast as possible,” he said.

The mayor says the work finished on time and on budget.

“To create a new and improved John Counter Boulevard, but also a new east to west traffic corridor, that’s great for motorists, transit, cyclists and pedestrians to get across the city,” Paterson said at the opening ceremony.

The bridge, the latest $70-million phase, completes the four-lane widening work between Princess and Division streets, adding dedicated bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

“It’s been a labour of love,” said Anthony Simmons, manager of construction for the city’s engineering department.

“It’s had its complications but it’s relieving to have a high-quality product at completion.”

John Counter Boulevard is a major transportation hub in the city. Completing the rail overpass will also improve safety as about 20,000 vehicles and 50 trains go through the area every day.

With a few more final touches needed by the end of this year, the city says the construction work will be completely finished by next spring.

The next big project on the horizon will be linking John Counter to the $180-million third bridge crossing, which is still under construction.

