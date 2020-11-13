Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Decade-long John Counter Boulevard expansion complete

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 11:14 am
After 10 years, the expansion of John Counter Boulevard is finally complete.
After 10 years, the expansion of John Counter Boulevard is finally complete. Bryan Paterson / Twitter

After a decade of construction, the widening of John Counter Boulevard is complete.

City officials gathered on the site of the new four-lane bridge over the CN tracks Thursday to mark the completion of the final phase of the project.

Read more: Work on Kingston’s John Counter railway overpass continues

“This is an exciting day for the city of Kingston,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

“It’s all a part of creating a smart community, making travel quick, convenient and as fast as possible,” he said.

The mayor says the work finished on time and on budget.

“To create a new and improved John Counter Boulevard, but also a new east to west traffic corridor, that’s great for motorists, transit, cyclists and pedestrians to get across the city,” Paterson said at the opening ceremony.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bridge, the latest $70-million phase, completes the four-lane widening work between Princess and Division streets, adding dedicated bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

“It’s been a labour of love,” said Anthony Simmons, manager of construction for the city’s engineering department.

Click to play video 'Work on Kingston’s third bridge crossing continues despite Covid-19' Work on Kingston’s third bridge crossing continues despite Covid-19
Work on Kingston’s third bridge crossing continues despite Covid-19 – Apr 27, 2020

“It’s had its complications but it’s relieving to have a high-quality product at completion.”

John Counter Boulevard is a major transportation hub in the city. Completing the rail overpass will also improve safety as about 20,000 vehicles and 50 trains go through the area every day.

With a few more final touches needed by the end of this year, the city says the construction work will be completely finished by next spring.

The next big project on the horizon will be linking John Counter to the $180-million third bridge crossing, which is still under construction.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ExpansionThird Crossingjohn counter boulevardJohn CounterJohn Counter completejohn counter expansion
Flyers
More weekly flyers