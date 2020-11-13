Menu

World

France marks 5 years since deadly Paris attacks that left 130 dead

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2020 9:59 am
Click to play video 'Paris Attacks victims remembered on one year anniversary' Paris Attacks victims remembered on one year anniversary
WATCH: (2016) Paris Attacks victims remembered on one year anniversary – Nov 13, 2016

In silence and mourning, France marked five years since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium in a series of co-ordinated attacks.

It was France’s deadliest peacetime attack, deeply shaking the nation. It led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home.

Read more: Bataclan reopens 1 year after Paris attacks with Sting concert

Five years later, Prime Minister Jean Castex was leading silent ceremonies Friday at the multiple sites targeted by co-ordinated attackers around the French capital on Nov. 13, 2015: the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, the Bataclan, and five cafes in eastern Paris where gunfire shattered the balmy Friday night.

The public could not join this year’s commemorations because of France’s partial virus lockdown.

Click to play video 'Paris marks anniversary of Bataclan attacks that left 90 dead' Paris marks anniversary of Bataclan attacks that left 90 dead
Paris marks anniversary of Bataclan attacks that left 90 dead – Nov 13, 2017

The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert for terrorist attacks after three Islamic extremist attacks since September have killed four people.

