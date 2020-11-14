Winnipeggers prepare to celebrate holidays differently

Send this page to someone via email

For many people the day after Remembrance Day is when the Christmas season officially begins.

At Jensen Nursey in Winnipeg, the Christmas season began a few weeks ago, with customers eagerly awaiting the arrival of trees.

“They’re definitely wanting it earlier,” owner Susan Jensen Stubbe said. “We’ve already had the phone calls about, ‘When can I pick the tree, when can I look at it?'”

This year the garden centre has moved its Christmas craft classes online, and offers options to do all your shopping online as well.

“We’ve been online for probably the last three weeks with our kits and they’ve definitely been flying out the door already,” Jensen said. “I’d say our online sales for our Christmas trees are already doubled as they were last year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some Winnipeggers we spoke to say they’re all for more cheer a little sooner this year.

“Earlier Christmas is this year, the better, with everything going on,” one person said.

6:47 Coronavirus: Pallister announces more funding to help Manitoba’s small businesses Coronavirus: Pallister announces more funding to help Manitoba’s small businesses

Yet for others in the city, 2020 is a different kind of year. Christmas not bringing the same joy as usual.

“With COVID, taking it a day at a time. Christmas is too far in advance to stress about it,” one person said.