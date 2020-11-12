Saskatoon school bus services cancelled in wake of snow storm

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon students who rely on bus and taxi services are again being asked to find alternate transportation to school on Friday.

Classes through Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools were done online on Tuesday due to recent snowfall cleanup while Wednesday was a statutory holiday for Remembrance Day.

Both divisions said road conditions make it difficult for bus service and decided to cancel it Thursday and now again on Friday as in-person classes will be held as regularly scheduled.

“The winter storm that hit the central and southern parts of the province over the weekend has made travel on streets difficult and potentially dangerous,” read a statement from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“We thank city crews for working around the clock and making significant progress in clearing priority streets. However, it is still difficult to navigate in some areas.”

Buses and taxis are expected to resume regular service on Monday, Nov. 16, Saskatoon Public Schools said.

However, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said bus service for Martensville, Warman, Humboldt and Biggar are scheduled to run on Friday.

Saskatoon Transit buses are also expected to run Friday but high school students are advised to check for service alerts online.

