Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Lawyer says First Nation to file lawsuits against N.S. government, commercial fishers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack says band pursuing dozens of lawsuits' Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack says band pursuing dozens of lawsuits
The band is pursuing dozens of lawsuits against individuals and organizations who interfered with their pursuit of a moderate livelihood fishery. Jesse Thomas reports.

A Mi’kmaq First Nation that encountered violence after launching a self-regulated lobster fishery is moving forward with multiple lawsuits against non-Indigenous fishers and federal agencies for alleged damages its harvesters have suffered.

Ron Pink, the lawyer for Sipekne’katik First Nation, says the legal actions will include a constitutional challenge targeting a Nova Scotia law that has prevented the band from selling its catch to potential buyers.

READ MORE: Mi’kmaq coalition acquires 50% of Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods

The lawsuit follows months of tension surrounding a fishery the band launched in September that harvests lobster outside the federally designated fishing season.

Sipekne’katik also plans to file legal actions against individual captains of commercial fishing boats for assault, battery and harassment, alleging their involvement in a series of events that included the burning of a Sipekne’katik band member’s van and the destruction of a lobster pound.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’' First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’
First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’

Pink says the first of the lawsuits will be filed starting in December, when the community plans to seek further protection following an injunction granted by the court last month to end interference with the fishery.

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack also says the band is disappointed with the RCMP for failing to move quickly on an alleged assault against a woman, a member of Sipekne’katik community, and her daughter.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaFirst NationSipekne'katik First Nationlobster fisherylawsuits
Flyers
More weekly flyers