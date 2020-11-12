Police investigate incident at Muskoka high schools

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating an incident that involved local high schools in Muskoka, Ont., on Wednesday.

At about 1:20 p.m., a teen made “concerning” comments about potentially committing a violent act at another high school, police say.

The schools were both placed into a “hold and secure,” which keeps all students inside and prohibits anyone from entering the premises who isn’t a part of the school community.

A short while later, police say they found the suspect at a Bracebridge, Ont., high school and took him into custody.

Investigators say there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.