Crime

Police investigate incident at Muskoka high schools

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 1:58 pm
At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, a teen made "concerning" comments about potentially committing a violent act at another high school, police say.
At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, a teen made "concerning" comments about potentially committing a violent act at another high school, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating an incident that involved local high schools in Muskoka, Ont., on Wednesday.

At about 1:20 p.m., a teen made “concerning” comments about potentially committing a violent act at another high school, police say.

The schools were both placed into a “hold and secure,” which keeps all students inside and prohibits anyone from entering the premises who isn’t a part of the school community.

A short while later, police say they found the suspect at a Bracebridge, Ont., high school and took him into custody.

Investigators say there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

