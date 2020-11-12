Menu

Canada

Pugwash, N.S., doctor charged with sexual assault

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 12:37 pm
The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Nova Scotia has guidelines for policies on serving patients for only one issue per visit.
The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Nova Scotia had previously disciplined a Cumberland County doctor charged with sexual assault. Steve Silva / Global News

RCMP say that a Cumberland County doctor has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Oluwarutimi (Tim) Fashoranti was arrested Nov. 10 and was released on conditions.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims “due to the nature of the accused’s position in the community.”

The 63-year-old doctor has been accused of inappropriate behavior in the past.

Read more: Mount Allison student speaks out against university sexual violence conduct

In 2013, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia was appointed to adjudicate on allegations against Dr. Fashoranti from a 2010 incident at All Saints Hospital in Springhill.

According to committee documents, a female patient alleged the doctor had asked for an unnecessary second examination during an appointment, during which the doctor inappropriately touched her.

The documents say Dr. Fashoranti “pulled her top or blouse above her breasts and proceeded to touch and pinch her nipples in a rough fashion and again examined her abdomen by pushing on the abdominal quadrants.”

The patients also testified the doctor “made a ‘grunting’ sound during the course of this examination.”

The committee dismissed a charge that the doctor had an inappropriate interaction with the patient, but ruled that he had performed an inappropriate exam.

“The conduct of Dr. Fashoranti does constitute professional misconduct,” the documents read.

Trending Stories

The College’s disciplinary panel gave the doctor a three-month suspension from his medical license and required him to have a chaperone when examining a female patient.

Click to play video 'Manitoba doctor charged with sexual assault' Manitoba doctor charged with sexual assault
Manitoba doctor charged with sexual assault

In 2015, Fashoranti appealed the decision and later took it to the Supreme Court of Canada — that court did not hear his case.

One year later, Fashoranti was disciplined again by the College after refusing to admit a patient in pain, as he believed the woman was dying from cancer.

The panel found that his clinical assessment was wrong, and identified other areas of concern in his care and judgement.

Read more: Closing arguments heard in trial for Alberta pediatrician charged with sex assault

In Thursday’s statement, Nova Scotia RCMP said Dr. Fashoranti is scheduled to appear in Amherst court in regard to the latest sexual assault charge on Jan. 11, 2021.

In addition, police ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has concerns about someone else who may be a victim, to contact police.

Click to play video 'DNA helps find suspect in 1984 cold case murder of Christine Jessop, suspect dead: Toronto police' DNA helps find suspect in 1984 cold case murder of Christine Jessop, suspect dead: Toronto police
