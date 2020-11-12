Pugwash, N.S., doctor charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say that a Cumberland County doctor has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Oluwarutimi (Tim) Fashoranti was arrested Nov. 10 and was released on conditions.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims “due to the nature of the accused’s position in the community.”

The 63-year-old doctor has been accused of inappropriate behavior in the past.

In 2013, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia was appointed to adjudicate on allegations against Dr. Fashoranti from a 2010 incident at All Saints Hospital in Springhill.

According to committee documents, a female patient alleged the doctor had asked for an unnecessary second examination during an appointment, during which the doctor inappropriately touched her.

The documents say Dr. Fashoranti “pulled her top or blouse above her breasts and proceeded to touch and pinch her nipples in a rough fashion and again examined her abdomen by pushing on the abdominal quadrants.”

The patients also testified the doctor “made a ‘grunting’ sound during the course of this examination.”

The committee dismissed a charge that the doctor had an inappropriate interaction with the patient, but ruled that he had performed an inappropriate exam.

“The conduct of Dr. Fashoranti does constitute professional misconduct,” the documents read.

The College’s disciplinary panel gave the doctor a three-month suspension from his medical license and required him to have a chaperone when examining a female patient.

In 2015, Fashoranti appealed the decision and later took it to the Supreme Court of Canada — that court did not hear his case.

One year later, Fashoranti was disciplined again by the College after refusing to admit a patient in pain, as he believed the woman was dying from cancer.

The panel found that his clinical assessment was wrong, and identified other areas of concern in his care and judgement.

In Thursday’s statement, Nova Scotia RCMP said Dr. Fashoranti is scheduled to appear in Amherst court in regard to the latest sexual assault charge on Jan. 11, 2021.

In addition, police ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has concerns about someone else who may be a victim, to contact police.

