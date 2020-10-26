Closing arguments heard in trial for Alberta pediatrician charged with sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

It is now up to Justice Vaughan Hartigan to make a decision in the trial for St. Albert doctor Ramneek Kumar.

It’s alleged Kumar sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl while on a trip to Waterton Lakes National Park in 2015. The young girl’s father and Kumar were business partners at the time and had gone on a joint family trip.

In 2019 charges were laid after the young girl came forward to RCMP.

During closing remarks, both the defence and the Crown said this case comes down to credibility.

The girl, now 14 years old, testified that while on vacation, the accused touched her inappropriately.

The defendant took the stand, denying all allegations.

The defence said the charges were laid against Kumar after business dealings went bad between the girl’s father and the accused.

The defence said during closing arguments the young girl is not a credible witness, and the evidence called leaves reasonable doubt as to what occurred.

The Crown said the evidence given by a number of witnesses called corroborated what the young girl said, adding her credibility is not the one in question, rather the accused’s.

The Crown also said the young girl took her time in coming forward so she could figure it out, to understand what happened and know it wasn’t normal.

A verdict is expected to be handed down Nov. 17.

