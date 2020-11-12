Scott Thompson: Watching social media

Send this page to someone via email

In a world traumatized by a pandemic and a tumultuous U.S. election, let’s take it down one step and talk about social media and its role in both of these events.

In our secluded Netflix world, I finally got around to watching The Social Dilemma — a great documentary about the influence and power of social media over our everyday worlds.

READ MORE: Social media platforms fail to stop U.S. election misinformation from spreading

This is not a documentary that craps on those who are “users.” It simply explains how it all works and what your roll is in that equation — and it’s a big one.

It is mind-blowing and fully explains why the world has so many differing opinions on the same truth or fact.

Just ask all your friends to search for any issue and each one will get a different feed or information stream.

Story continues below advertisement

This has never been more evident than with recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. presidential election and applies to everyone’s lives in some way.

3:55 The social media impact during COVID-19 pandemic The social media impact during COVID-19 pandemic – Oct 20, 2020

The Social Dilemma should be mandatory viewing for every kid, and better yet, anyone buying a device, like getting a licence before driving a car.

Whether the highway is built of pavement or information, you’d better know how it all works before hitting the high-speed lane.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

Advertisement