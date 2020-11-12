Menu

Crime

Man, 3 teens arrested in break and enter, standoff with Peterborough police on Chemong Road

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough police closed a section of Chemong Road on Tuesday night for an investigation.
Peterborough police closed a section of Chemong Road on Tuesday night for an investigation. Global News Peterborough

A man and three teens face numerous charges following a break and enter and standoff with Peterborough police in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10 p.m. four people allegedly broke into a residence on Chemong Road. A victim inside was able to flee the residence and called police.

Officers attended and deployed the emergency response team due to concerns there may be weapons involved.

Heavy police presence on Chemong Road in Peterborough's north end

Police say a 911 call then reported a shooting in the city’s downtown. Police determined the call originated from inside the Chemong Road residence.

The standoff ended early Wednesday after the suspects surrendered and Chemong Road reopened around 3 a.m.

Police say investigators also located a small quantity of drugs inside a vehicle at the scene.

Raymond Bronson, 57, of Stirling, Ont., was charged with break, enter and mischief and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance (fentanyl and cocaine).

A 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, both from Toronto, and a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address were each charged with break, enter and mischief and obstructing police.

The 14-year-old was also charged with three counts of breach of a release order. The 17-year-old was also charged with public mischief and two counts of breach of a release order.

All four accused were held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The names of the boys were not released in compliance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

