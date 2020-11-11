Man dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Brampton Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East near James Street, west of Centre Street South, at around 9:25 p.m.
In a post on Twitter, police said the elderly man was taken to hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead.
Investigators from the service’s major collision bureau were called to the scene to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments