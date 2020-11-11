Man dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Brampton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East near James Street, west of Centre Street South, at around 9:25 p.m.

In a post on Twitter, police said the elderly man was taken to hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Investigators from the service’s major collision bureau were called to the scene to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

-Call in at 9:25pm

-Queen St. E. and James Ts. #Brampton

-Elderly male struck, vehicle remained on scene

-Unknown the status of injury at this time

-Intersection will be shut down until advised further

-PR200369115 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 12, 2020

UPDATE:

– Elderly male has been pronounced deceased

– MCB and Ident are attending the scene

– Media officer will be heading to the scene shortly — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 12, 2020