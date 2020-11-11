Menu

Canada

Downtown Kingston shopping passport aims to support local businesses over holidays

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 4:05 pm
Downtown Kingston has started a shopping passport program to help support local businesses during the holiday season.
Global Kingston

The downtown Kingston BIA has a plan to help prop up local businesses that have taken a hit this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Kingston has launched a Christmas shopping initiative to help keep sales local this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 21, shoppers can pick up their downtown Kingston passport and take it to downtown stores after making a purchase, which will make them eligible for prizes.

Read more: Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont., retail stores reopen doors to customers

Over 80 downtown businesses will be giving out stickers for in-store purchases of $10 or more.

In return, participants will be entered into a draw to win gift cards worth $500, along with a grand prize of a $2,000 gift card.

For a full list of participating stores, visit the Downtown Kingston website.

Draws for the $50 gift cards will be held every Monday, whereas the grand prize draw will take place Jan. 15, 2021.

KingstonChristmas Shoppingdowntown kingstonKingston shoppingChristmas Shopping KingstonDowntown Kingston shoppingdowntown shoppingshopping passport
