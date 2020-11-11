Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Niagara Falls museum commemorates Remembrance Day with knitted poppies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 11:54 am
Lisa Polewski / Global News

The Niagara Falls History Museum showed its respect for veterans with a “cascading” poppy display around the facility on Wednesday.

The initiative was a collaboration with local stitching guild, Stick’N Needles, which provided the Remembrance Day exhibit for the building’s interior and exterior.

Lisa Polewski / Global News
Lisa Polewski / Global News. Lisa Polewski / Global News

The museum says poppies were supplied by volunteers who knitted and crocheted the fabric flowers for a large-scale art installation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lincoln outbreak, Falls party under investigation as COVID-19 cases surge in Niagara

“The response was overwhelming, with over 11,000 poppy donations coming from every province in Canada, 25 different states in the United States, as well as Denmark and New Zealand,” the museum said in a statement.

Lisa Polewski / Global News
Lisa Polewski / Global News. Lisa Polewski / Global News

The poppies can be seen on the stone exterior and interior of the museum on Ferry Street, which was built in 1874.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCanada CoronavirusRemembrance DayNiagara Fallscanada coroanvirus remembrance dayhow to celebrate remembrance day in canada this yearPoppy projectremembrance day canada coronavirusniagara falls history museumremebrance day niagara falls
Flyers
More weekly flyers