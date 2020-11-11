Niagara Falls museum commemorates Remembrance Day with knitted poppies

Send this page to someone via email

The Niagara Falls History Museum showed its respect for veterans with a “cascading” poppy display around the facility on Wednesday.

The initiative was a collaboration with local stitching guild, Stick’N Needles, which provided the Remembrance Day exhibit for the building’s interior and exterior.

The museum says poppies were supplied by volunteers who knitted and crocheted the fabric flowers for a large-scale art installation.

“The response was overwhelming, with over 11,000 poppy donations coming from every province in Canada, 25 different states in the United States, as well as Denmark and New Zealand,” the museum said in a statement.

The poppies can be seen on the stone exterior and interior of the museum on Ferry Street, which was built in 1874.