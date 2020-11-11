Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman allegedly punched senior, bit police officer

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 11:48 am
Guelph police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged.
Guelph police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 36-year-old woman is facing charges after a senior was repeatedly punched and an officer was bitten on the hand.

According to police, an 85-year-old man was attacked by a friend of his roommate inside his apartment near Willow and Edinburgh roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Guelph and Waterloo Region launch joint anti-human trafficking team

Police said the woman was intoxicated and agitated, and when the victim said something about it she began yelling at him and punched him several times.

The victim wanted to leave but police said he couldn’t because the woman continued pacing back and forth. Once she left, the man left and called police.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for wounds to his head and hand.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said they spotted the woman near Delhi Street and Eramosa Road at around 5:45 p.m. Police say when officers tried to take her into custody, she tried to punch them and bit one of the officers.

Click to play video 'Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton' Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton
Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton

The officer was treated at Guelph General Hospital.

Read more: Senior has her money stolen while withdrawing cash from ATM, Guelph police say

After placing her under arrest, the woman was charged with assault and forcible confinement.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsSenior Assaultedsenior punchedpolice officer bit
Flyers
More weekly flyers