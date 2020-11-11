Guelph woman allegedly punched senior, bit police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 36-year-old woman is facing charges after a senior was repeatedly punched and an officer was bitten on the hand.

According to police, an 85-year-old man was attacked by a friend of his roommate inside his apartment near Willow and Edinburgh roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was intoxicated and agitated, and when the victim said something about it she began yelling at him and punched him several times.

The victim wanted to leave but police said he couldn’t because the woman continued pacing back and forth. Once she left, the man left and called police.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for wounds to his head and hand.

Police said they spotted the woman near Delhi Street and Eramosa Road at around 5:45 p.m. Police say when officers tried to take her into custody, she tried to punch them and bit one of the officers.

The officer was treated at Guelph General Hospital.

After placing her under arrest, the woman was charged with assault and forcible confinement.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.