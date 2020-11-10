Remembrance Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

It is a unique Remembrance Day this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are some small ceremonies happening to honour Canada’s veterans, but they are brief and streamed so residents can watch from home.

There are also some closures and service reductions in Guelph despite Remembrance Day not being a statutory holiday in Ontario.

Here’s a list of what to expect.

City of Guelph

City Hall, administration offices, all branches of the Guelph Public Library and the courthouses are closed.

Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House are open, but guests must book an appointment.

Waste collection is not be affected and the Waste Resource Innovation Centre is open for public drop-off.

Public Health

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health offices are closed for the day. Officials said all services are continuing including COVID-19 outbreak management and contact tracing.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for appointments only and it’s dedicated phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transit

Guelph Transit and GO Transit are running on their regular weekday schedule.

All city buses will stop at 11 a.m. at safe points on each route and pause two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

Shopping

All LCBO locations and Beer Store locations are opening at noon.

Stone Road Mall along with most retail chains are open, but customers should call ahead to check hours.

Banks are closed and there is no mail delivery.

