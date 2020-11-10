Menu

Crime

Man sprays several people with sensory irritant at store on Quinpool Road

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax police responded to a scene on Quinpool Road after a man allegedly sprayed several people with sensory irritant at Shoppers Drug Mart on Nov. 10.
Halifax police responded to a scene on Quinpool Road after a man allegedly sprayed several people with sensory irritant at Shoppers Drug Mart on Nov. 10. Alexander Quon / Global News

Halifax police say EHS treated several people after a man reportedly sprayed them with a sensory irritant at a store on Quinpool Road.

Police say they received a report just after 3 p.m. that a man sprayed several people with an irritant, at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

EHS treated those who were sprayed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police investigating after man reportedly sprayed with sensory irritant in Dartmouth

Police say the suspect is described as a white man with long brown hair. He was wearing a bright blue and orange windbreaker.

Emergency response is still on scene, and the incident is being investigated, police say.

Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed
