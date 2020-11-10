Menu

Winnipeg: what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 3:15 pm
Remembrance Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Remembrance Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Wednesday is Remembrance Day, and while this year will be different from any in recent memory — with in-person services cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased restrictions — many Winnipeg businesses and facilities will maintain reduced hours.

This year’s Remembrance Day also takes place one day before the province’s tough level red pandemic restrictions are implemented.

All civic offices will be closed and there will be no recycling, garbage or yard waste service Wednesday. The collection schedule will move ahead by a day for this week only, according to the city.

City landfills and recycling depots are also closed.

Civic recreation facilities, including pools, arenas and gyms are already closed due to the pandemic level and will remain so on Wednesday. Libraries will also remain closed, although online programs and services will be available.

Read more: Manitoba lakes, islands and more named for thousands of local soldiers killed in WWI

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but no Remembrance Day programming will take place due to the pandemic, and gatherings are limited to five people, with social distancing guidelines also in place.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Winnipeg malls — including CF Polo Park, Grant Park, Outlet Collection, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, and Garden City — will open at 1 p.m.

Most Liquor Marts in Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Manitoba will open at 1 p.m.

Click to play video 'Remembrance Day and COVID-19' Remembrance Day and COVID-19
Remembrance Day and COVID-19 – Oct 23, 2020

 

