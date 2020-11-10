Winnipeg: what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day?

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday is Remembrance Day, and while this year will be different from any in recent memory — with in-person services cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased restrictions — many Winnipeg businesses and facilities will maintain reduced hours.

This year’s Remembrance Day also takes place one day before the province’s tough level red pandemic restrictions are implemented.

The Brookside Cemetery Field of Honour is one of the largest and oldest Military interment sites in Canada. While we are not currently able to gather at this important site we will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #CanadaRemembershttps://t.co/zh5JJ2N8hM pic.twitter.com/pHGa16m9WK — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 10, 2020

All civic offices will be closed and there will be no recycling, garbage or yard waste service Wednesday. The collection schedule will move ahead by a day for this week only, according to the city.

City landfills and recycling depots are also closed.

Civic recreation facilities, including pools, arenas and gyms are already closed due to the pandemic level and will remain so on Wednesday. Libraries will also remain closed, although online programs and services will be available.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but no Remembrance Day programming will take place due to the pandemic, and gatherings are limited to five people, with social distancing guidelines also in place.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Winnipeg malls — including CF Polo Park, Grant Park, Outlet Collection, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, and Garden City — will open at 1 p.m.

Most Liquor Marts in Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Manitoba will open at 1 p.m.

1:41 Remembrance Day and COVID-19 Remembrance Day and COVID-19 – Oct 23, 2020

