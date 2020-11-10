Menu

Canada

‘Your Ward News’ hate appeal underway; editor argues lawyer refused to call witnesses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 12:11 pm
TORONTO — The appeal in the case of two Toronto men convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews is underway.

Among other things, James Sears, editor of Your Ward News, is arguing his trial lawyer did not represent him properly.

He says the lawyer refused to call any witnesses despite being urged to do so.

Instead, Sears said the lawyer, Dean Embry, was more concerned about offending the judge.

Read more: Your Ward News publisher sentenced to 12 months house arrest for promoting hate

Embry has maintained he did his best, and did provide effective counsel.

Sears and the publisher of the free publication, Leroy St. Germaine, were convicted last year of promoting hatred.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
