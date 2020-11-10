Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Greek flooding sends residents to rooftops, sweeps cars into sea: officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Greece’s Crete island faces chaos following heavy floods' Greece’s Crete island faces chaos following heavy floods
WATCH: Greece's Crete faces chaos following heavy floods

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall.

Authorities Tuesday said the most serious damage occurred east of the island’s capital, Iraklio, in small towns and villages where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.

In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris.

Read more: Young girl saved from Turkey-Greece earthquake rubble as death toll surpasses 100

A state of emergency was declared in flooded areas. The Fire Service said at least 30 people were rescued.

Trending Stories

It was the third time in less than a month that the area has been hit by flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, but regional government officials said the island’s road network was damaged along with homes and businesses, many already shuttered due to a nationwide lockdown in effect since Saturday.

Click to play video 'Turkey-Greece earthquake death toll rises to 60 as hopes fade for survivors' Turkey-Greece earthquake death toll rises to 60 as hopes fade for survivors
Turkey-Greece earthquake death toll rises to 60 as hopes fade for survivors – Nov 1, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
GreeceCreteGreece Floodingcars swept into sea GreeceCrete floodingGreece floodsIraklio
Flyers
More weekly flyers