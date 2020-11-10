COVID-19 case identified at before-and-after-school program at Arthur Ford Public School in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the before-and-after-school program at Arthur Ford Public School.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), all staff, parents and guardians were immediately notified of the case and “Arthur Ford Public School remains a safe place to attend school.”

“The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate. At this time, no classrooms are required to close,” TVDSB said on their website late Monday.

The school board said MLHU is investigating and will only contact those who have been identified as close contacts and will advise them to quarantine for 14 days. “If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk,” the release said.

Thames Valley said it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by the MLHU and the Ministry of Education.

According to the MLHU, there are eight schools within its jurisdiction experiencing active COVID-19 cases as of midday Monday.

Those include St. Nicholas Catholic School with one case and Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School with four cases, both within the London District Catholic School Board.

TVDSB schools in the MLHU’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases also include Eagle Heights Public School, Northbrae Public School, Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, and Westminster Secondary School with one case each as well as Lambeth Public School and Oakridge Secondary School with two active cases each.

The health unit also lists Wilton Grove’s before and after school program as having “one or more cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 10 days.”