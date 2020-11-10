Menu

Canada

New COVID-19 cases announced at 3 Kelowna elementary schools

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 12:52 am
A digital image of the novel Coronavirus.
A digital image of the novel Coronavirus. Getty Images / File Photo

Late Monday evening, the Central Okanagan School District announced new COVID-19 cases have been reported at three different schools in Kelowna, B.C.

Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary and North Glenmore Elementary all saw one person test positive within their school community.

Read more: Coronavirus spreads among Kelowna school population, 4 more exposures announced

They’re now quarantining at home, according to the school district.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal said in a news release.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district said Interior Health directly follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry urges community members to do their part in ensuring schools remain open' Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry urges community members to do their part in ensuring schools remain open
Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry urges community members to do their part in ensuring schools remain open
