New COVID-19 cases announced at 3 Kelowna elementary schools

Late Monday evening, the Central Okanagan School District announced new COVID-19 cases have been reported at three different schools in Kelowna, B.C.

Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary and North Glenmore Elementary all saw one person test positive within their school community.

They’re now quarantining at home, according to the school district.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal said in a news release.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The school district said Interior Health directly follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case.

