Prince Albert, Sask., mayor retains seat after tight race on election night

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., voters have once again named Greg Dionne mayor, according to unofficial results on Monday.

In the municipal election, the incumbent won for his third time and remains the city’s 29th mayor. Dionne has also been a part of council since 2003, when he served as Ward 2 councillor for three terms.

Read more: Municipal election postponed in Saskatoon after severe winter storm

Unofficial results indicate it was a tight race with Darryl Hickie, who lost by only 245 votes. Dionne received 3,322 votes, compared to 3,077 votes for Hickie.

This was Hickie’s first attempt at municipal politics. He is a former Saskatchewan Party MLA for the riding of Prince Albert Carlton, winning a seat in 2007 and 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Hickie resigned from provincial politics in 2015 and returned to the Prince Albert Police Service. Before retiring from the force in February, he had opportunities to work in patrol, community services, forensic identification and the internet child exploitation unit.

Also running in for mayor in this election were candidates Dennis Nowoselsky and Josh Morrow.

Both Saskatoon and Swift Current elections were postponed to Friday and Thursday, respectively, due to the snowfall this past weekend.

The election continued as scheduled in Prince Albert, with all polls open and staffed.

“It’s been a challenging (Monday) morning but we will not be postponing,” Sherry Person, returning officer for the City of Prince Albert, said in a press release.

3:32 Paulsen on the postponed municipal election Paulsen on the postponed municipal election

Related News Blizzard forces Swift Current to postpone its municipal, school board election