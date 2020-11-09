Menu

Crime

Charges laid after London police officer approached by man armed with knife

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 3:38 pm
File photo.
File photo. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A London,- Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly approaching a uniformed police officer with a knife Sunday morning.

Police say a uniformed sergeant was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Redan and Hamilton streets at around 6:35 a.m. when they were approached by a male suspect with a knife in his hand.

The suspect allegedly told the officer to leave the area. When the sergeant left the vehicle, police say the suspect fled on foot, discarding the knife while they ran away.

Police say the suspect climbed a set of stairs onto the roof of a nearby building following a foot pursuit. They were arrested and taken into custody while trying to climb down.

After searching the suspect, police say they found financial documents that belonged to another person, 6 g of suspected fentanyl worth $1,200, and 7 g of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth roughly $1,400.

A 32-year-old London man is facing several charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, and two counts of possession of a scheduled substance.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Monday in relation to the charges.

