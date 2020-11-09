Rent increases in B.C. frozen until July 10, 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is extending the rent freeze until July 10, 2021.

Increases set to happen on Dec. 1 are cancelled, along with all pending increases through to July.

The government described the move as an “interim measure” to provide stability and to provide advance notice for renters and landlords while a new cabinet is sworn in.

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic,” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson said.

“We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the election campaign, the New Democrats promised to freeze rent increases until the end of 2021.

2:25 BC NDP pledges $1000 in COVID-19 relief to certain families if re-elected BC NDP pledges $1000 in COVID-19 relief to certain families if re-elected – Oct 6, 2020

The province originally froze rents on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the ban set to expire at the beginning of next month.

Renters who received a rent increase notice after the March 30 ban, including increases set for Dec. 1, should disregard those notices and continue to pay their current rent amount until July 10, 2021.

The province has promised a renters rebate of $400 for households that earn up to $80,000 a year.