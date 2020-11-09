Snowfall warning in effect for high elevations of Metro Vancouver on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The air is cold in most parts of B.C. on Monday, and moisture is on the way.

A snowfall warning has now been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver including Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West and North Vancouver.

The warning is in effect for higher elevations with between five and 10 centimetres expected Monday evening into Tuesday.

“A frontal system sliding down through B.C. from the northwest will generate snow in the Interior today and tonight, and a mixture of rain and snow on the B.C. Coast,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said Monday.

“On the South Coast, snowfall accumulations are most likely at higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, and in the Lower Mainland mostly tonight. Amounts in the ballpark of 10 centimetres are expected at higher parts of Metro Vancouver this evening,” he continued.

Read more: Lower Mainland could see snowfall Monday

Snowfall amounts will vary considerably depending on elevation.

A look at the precipitation expected Monday evening into Tuesday. Courtesy: Global BC SkyTracker.

“Computer models show the rain in green closer to the border and near sea level, and snow nearest the mountains, inland and at higher elevations,” Madryga added.

The lavender area is moisture expected to fall as snow, while green shows rainfall expected. Courtesy: Global News SkyTracker.

Computer model forecast of snowfall amounts at higher elevations. Courtesy: Global News SkyTracker.