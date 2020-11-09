Ottawa police report attempted child abduction in Kanata

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are warning parents to keep close tabs on their kids after an attempted child abduction in Kanata late last week.

Investigators with the Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit say they’re looking into an incident that reportedly saw a man in a car approach two children exiting a park near March Road and Second Line on Friday afternoon.

Police say the man attempted to pull one of the children into his van but got scared and drove away, leaving the children unharmed.

The man is described as 50 to 60 years old with dark hair, greying on the sides.

The SUV had a broken mirror and a peeling licence plate, according to police.

Police say that parents should avoid letting young children walk alone “where possible.”

When children are walking alone, police say parents should remind their kids to avoid talking to or accepting rides from strangers. Children should also inform parents or caregivers about their planned route and arrival time.

Police say if kids are being followed, they should head to a public place or known residence, or shout for help.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

