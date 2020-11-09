HRM public services, provincial ceremonies adjusted for Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it is making changes to municipal services for Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, as the province notes potential changes to ceremonies due to COVID-19.

Halifax says the majority of its operations will be closed on Wednesday.

Garbage collection

The city says there will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Wednesday. Neighbourhoods normally scheduled for Nov. 11 will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

“To ensure collection, materials may be placed curbside the evening prior to collection day,” the city says in a release, as collection can start as early as 7 a.m.

The Municipal Recycling Plant and the Otter Lake Waste Facility will be closed on Wednesday and open again on Saturday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed this Saturday, but open on Nov. 21.

Transportation and parking

Halifax Transit will be offering free transit to veterans and military personnel, as well as their accompanying family members, on Remembrance Day.

Those wishing to take advantage of the offer are asked to be in uniform or show their military identification upon boarding a bus or ferry.

All public parking in the municipality will be free on Wednesday.

“However, motorists must abide by other posted signage, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping,” read a release.

Facilities and services

The HRM says most of its recreation facilities will be closed on Wednesday. Residents are advised to contact individual facilities to confirm working hours.

The city says Remembrance Day ceremonies in the city have been reduced this year due to the coronavirus. The regular ceremony at the Grand Parade in Halifax is closed to the public, the city says.

“The Royal Canadian Legion in Nova Scotia is asking the public to please stay home on Remembrance Day and take a quiet moment to reflect what our veterans, both past and present, have sacrificed for the peace and security of Canada and around the world,” read the release.

Care home ceremonies

Nova Scotia Public Health says its guidelines will dictate what other ceremonies will look like this year.

N.S. Health is contracted by Veterans Affairs Canada to provide care at seven veterans’ long-term care facilities in the province, including Taigh Na Mara, Harbourview Hospital, Northumberland Veterans Unit at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital, Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building, Veteran’s Place, Soldiers Memorial Hospital and Fishermen’s Memorial Hospital.

In a regular year, these care homes would host ceremonies for Remembrance Day. This year, things might be different.

“In many cases, citizens should expect there won’t be a public gathering at their veterans’ facility, unless an invitation has been received,” says the province in a release.

Each facility will customize private events to give recognition to veterans while ensuring the residents stay safe.

“The meaning and intentions of each ceremony will remain the same – remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for a better world,” the province said.