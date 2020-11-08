Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Online classes resume at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following cyberattack

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 3:09 pm
Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic
Saskatchewan Polytechnic closed following a cybersecurity attack. The school isn't alone as this kind of crime appears to be becoming more common.

All online classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will resume on Monday, one week after the school fell victim to a ransomware attack.

Read more: Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Polytechnic

“Returning to learning was our top priority. I want to thank all students and faculty for their patience and understanding as we worked with third-party supplies and cybersecurity experts around the clock to achieve this goal,” CEO and president of Saskatchewan Polytechnic Larry Rosia said in a press release.

“In the coming days, work will continue to resume services in a safe, secure manner. To date, our cautious, phased-in approach has been successful.”

Preventing cyber attacks
Preventing cyber attacks – Apr 24, 2020

The school says it’s taking steps to increase online security for students and employees including multi-factor authentication for online services, additional information about how to spot a phishing email, and new anti-virus software for employees’ computers.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic was a victim of a cyberattack on Oct. 30. At this point, no personal information has been compromised, says the school.

Read more: Some in-person classes resume at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following cyberattack

The incident has been reported to law enforcement.

In-person learning remains phased-in.

A full list of classes that have resumed can be found here.

Saskatchewan Newsonline learningcyber attackRansomwareSaskatchewan PolytechnicRansomware attackSask Polyphishing emailsask poly cyber attack
