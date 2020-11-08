Online classes resume at Saskatchewan Polytechnic following cyberattack

All online classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will resume on Monday, one week after the school fell victim to a ransomware attack.
“Returning to learning was our top priority. I want to thank all students and faculty for their patience and understanding as we worked with third-party supplies and cybersecurity experts around the clock to achieve this goal,” CEO and president of Saskatchewan Polytechnic Larry Rosia said in a press release.
“In the coming days, work will continue to resume services in a safe, secure manner. To date, our cautious, phased-in approach has been successful.”
The school says it’s taking steps to increase online security for students and employees including multi-factor authentication for online services, additional information about how to spot a phishing email, and new anti-virus software for employees’ computers.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic was a victim of a cyberattack on Oct. 30. At this point, no personal information has been compromised, says the school.
The incident has been reported to law enforcement.
In-person learning remains phased-in.
A full list of classes that have resumed can be found here.
