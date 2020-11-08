Manitoba reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 441 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

That includes a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s both from the Winnipeg health region and a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at the Seine River Retirement Home.

There were also 441 new cases of the virus identified as of 9:30 a.m., which brings the total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 8,130.

16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

12 cases in the Northern health region

9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

86 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

318 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 4,849 known active cases and 3,175 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 173 people in hospital with 25 people in intensive care while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 106.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,590 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 285,269. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.

The test positivity rate in Winnipeg is 8.9 per cent. Officials advise this number does not reflect the situation in other parts of the province, as cases continue to be identified outside Winnipeg.

Exposures to warn Manitobans about:

The New Avenue Hotel (404 Fischer Ave., The Pas) Oct. 31, 8 p.m. to midnight

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Erickson Collegiate (39 Queen Elizabeth Rd., Erickson) Nov. 2

Elton Collegiate (205 Hillman Ave., Forrest) Nov. 2

Boston Pizza (2040 Marshall Lane, Brandon) Nov. 1, – 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ecole Ste. Anne Immersion (167 St. Alphonse Ave.) Oct. 29

Sister Macnamara School (460 Sargent Ave.) Oct. 29 and 30

St. James Collegiate (1900 Portage Ave.) Nov. 2

Isaac Brock School (1265 Barratt Ave.) Oct. 28 and 29

Garden City Collegiate (711 Jefferson Ave.) Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 6

Winnipeg Transit Route 28, Nov. 2, from 7:10 a.m. (boarding at city hall) to approximately 7:30 a.m. (departure near the 1400 block of St. James St.)

Winnipeg Transit Route 15 on Nov. 2, Route 15 Mountain from 3:30 p.m. (boarding at 1600 block of Church Ave.) to approximately 4 p.m. (departure near 180 Henry St.)

Southern region moves to critical

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin said spiking cases in southern Manitoba — including 52 new cases Friday — mean the region will move to red, or critical on the province’s COVID-19 response system starting Monday.

“We’ve been messaging to Manitobans for quite some time about the importance of the fundamentals and to reduce their contacts, but as we can see our cases have gone in the wrong direction,” he said.

“We’re seeing more cases, more strain on our health-care system and so further action is required.”

The changes will see all restaurants and bars closed to in-person dining, although takeout, drive-thru, and delivery will be allowed, Roussin said. Casinos, VLTs, and gaming facilities will also be closed.

Capacity at religious gatherings will be cut to 15 per cent, or 100 people, whichever is less, and retail shops will have capacity dropped to 25 per cent, or five people, whichever is higher. Grocery and pharmacies will be allowed to remain operating at 50 per cent capacity, Roussin said.

Indoor and outdoor recreation and sports facilities will also be closed under the new orders, while gyms and fitness centres will have capacity reduced to 25 per cent and masks will be required at all times, even while exercising.