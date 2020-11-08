N.S. soccer players in isolation after one tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Soccer Nova Scotia says players in a men’s senior league are in isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The province reported a potential exposure to the virus at the BMO Soccer Centre on Nov. 1 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. within the Metro Senior Men’s Soccer League.

“A player from that game developed symptoms later throughout the week and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” read a Sunday news release from Soccer Nova Scotia.

Read more: Soccer Nova Scotia cancels all summer games and tournaments

The group says all players from that game are now in isolation and are being tested for the virus. Everyone else that was at the facility at the time was asked to monitor for symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

The BMO Soccer Centre closed its doors at the start of the pandemic following Public Health guidelines. It reopened for facility bookings on July 3 to coincide with Soccer Nova Scotia’s Return to Soccer Activity Plan.

1:48 N.S. public school gyms to reopen for physical activity and sports N.S. public school gyms to reopen for physical activity and sports

The Sunday news release says the centre will remain open amid the potential exposure notice. It says Soccer Nova Scotia is enforcing strict measures, including:

Sessions reduced by 15 minutes to allow for cleaning between sessions

Use of electrostatic cleaners

Separated entry and exit points

Contact tracing

No spectators allowed

No access to dressing rooms or locker use

COVID-19 protocol monitors

The centre is one of nearly a dozen potential exposure locations that Nova Scotia reported in the last week.

Advertisement