N.S. soccer players in isolation after one tested positive for COVID-19

Soccer Nova Scotia says players in a men’s senior league are in isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The province reported a potential exposure to the virus at the BMO Soccer Centre on Nov. 1 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. within the Metro Senior Men’s Soccer League.
“A player from that game developed symptoms later throughout the week and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” read a Sunday news release from Soccer Nova Scotia.
The group says all players from that game are now in isolation and are being tested for the virus. Everyone else that was at the facility at the time was asked to monitor for symptoms.
The BMO Soccer Centre closed its doors at the start of the pandemic following Public Health guidelines. It reopened for facility bookings on July 3 to coincide with Soccer Nova Scotia’s Return to Soccer Activity Plan.
The Sunday news release says the centre will remain open amid the potential exposure notice. It says Soccer Nova Scotia is enforcing strict measures, including:
- Sessions reduced by 15 minutes to allow for cleaning between sessions
- Use of electrostatic cleaners
- Separated entry and exit points
- Contact tracing
- No spectators allowed
- No access to dressing rooms or locker use
- COVID-19 protocol monitors
The centre is one of nearly a dozen potential exposure locations that Nova Scotia reported in the last week.
