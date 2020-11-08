Nova Scotia reports new potential exposures, advises Bitter End patrons to get tested

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising those who attended Bitter End in Halifax on Monday night to arrange for testing.

A potential exposure to the coronavirus at the bar on Argyle Street was reported on Thursday.

The province says the exposure timeline was between 9 p.m. and closing.

On Sunday, the province asked anyone who was at the Bitter End on the night of Nov. 2 to immediately contact 811, “regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.”

This call is extended to all attendees and staff at the bar that night.

The bar posted on its Facebook page on Friday that the bar was closed for additional sanitization and contact tracing.

As of Friday, the bar said no employees were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

In the last week, Public Health flagged several locations of potential exposure in the HRM area.

Nov. 1: BMO Soccer Centre (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Nov. 2: Canada Games Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.), The Bitter End (9 p.m. – close)

Nov. 3: Breamer Drive Superstore (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Fit4Less Bedford (7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Nov. 4: Gahan House (7.45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.), Halifax Transit Route 59 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

On Saturday, Public Health also advised of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Scotia Square Mall Dollarama store from Oct. 27- Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. each day. It also advised of potential exposure on WestJet flight WJ 254 on the night of Oct. 30 from Toronto to Halifax.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and says 20 active cases remain in the province.