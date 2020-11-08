Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Public Health is reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The cases are located in the Central Zone and are under investigation.

“I am concerned about the recent increase in both the number of cases and public exposure notices,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“We cannot become complacent about this virus. That means we all must continue to follow public health protocols, including social distancing, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.”

Chief of health Dr. Robert Strang said in the release that as “positive cases are investigated, public health may learn a person spent time in community settings, like a restaurant, while infectious or potentially infectious.”

“If they are unsure that all contacts have been found, they use a public exposure notice to ensure everyone that may have been a close contact is aware and monitoring their health or getting tested if directed.”

On Sunday, the province asked anyone who was at the Bitter End on the night of Nov. 2 to immediately contact 811, “regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.”

Public Health flagged six other locations of potential exposures to COVID-19 in the last week in the HRM:

Nov. 1: BMO Soccer Centre (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Nov. 2: Canada Games Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.), The Bitter End (9 p.m. – close)

Nov. 3: Breamer Drive Superstore (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Fit4Less Bedford (7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Nov. 4: Gahan House (7.45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.), Halifax Transit Route 59 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Four new cases were reported on Saturday, two of which were related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble. Two others were close contacts of previously reported cases.

The province says 20 cases of COVID-19 remain active.

To date, Nova Scotia has 116,870 negative test results, 1,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, the province said.