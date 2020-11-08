‘Loser’: SNL cold open spoofs Biden’s U.S. election victory, Trump’s loss

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live (SNL) wasted no time spoofing U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s and vice president-elect Kamala Harris‘ victory speeches.

The latest episode aired just hours after the real-life politicians delivered their remarks, and its cold open featured Jim Carrey as Biden, while Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris.

Carrey’s speech echoed Biden’s real-life speech calling for unity in America after a bitter and divisive campaign.

Carrey-as-Biden promised to be a “president for all Americans, whether you’re from a liberal state like California, or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out hot mess like Florida, I will be your president.”

Rudolph-as-Harris also spoke about how she is now the first Black, South Asian female vice president-elect in the country’s history.

“If any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt,” she said.

Alec Baldwin also made an appearance as U.S. President Donald Trump, giving a victory speech of his own.

“Good evening, thank you for coming to watch my victory speech tonight,” Baldwin-as-Trump said. “As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows I was re-elected president of the United States.”

“But of course they’re trying to steal the election away from me,” he continued. “Come on, let’s hear it: Stop the count! Stop the count!”

Baldwin-as-Trump also echoed real remarks made by Trump, claiming the election had been “rigged.”

“The fact is, I was winning on Tuesday and then they started whittling away my votes, whittling them down until there was only a whittle bit left,” he said.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden and has promised to take legal action, having already filed suits in a handful of states.

The move marks a break in U.S. election tradition.

The SNL skit then cut back to the fake Biden-Harris stage, where Carrey again echoed the new president-elect’s speech, calling for unity and saying the victory must be accepted graciously.

“Unfortunately there are situations in life, and this is one of them, where there must be a winner and a loser,” Carrey-as-Biden said, in the tone of his one of his most famous ’90s-era characters, Ace Ventura.

“La-hoo-sa-her!” Carrey repeated, as he and Rudolph-as-Harris each made an “L” with their hands.

The episode of SNL aired just hours after the Associated Press projected Biden to be the president-elect.

The Biden-Harris victory came after five days of ballot counting across the United States.

Just before 11:30 a.m. ET, the Associated Press projected Biden had won the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pushing the Democrat past the 270 electoral votes needed to claim the presidency.

A victory in Nevada means as of Sunday, Biden is projected to win at least 290 electoral votes with a few races still too close to call.

Shortly after the news of Biden’s victory broke, Baldwin — who has portrayed Trump on the show for years — tweeted saying he doesn’t believe he’s “ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020