‘You’re fired’: Celebrities react to projected Trump defeat, Biden-Harris win

Celebrities had strong reactions to the news that Joe Biden is poised to become the next U.S. president.

Though U.S President Donald Trump does have a few vocal celebrity supporters, many stars took to social media to celebrate the success of the Biden-Harris ticket Saturday.

You can watch special live coverage and analysis of president-elect Joe Biden’s speech Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Global TV, the Global TV App available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and the Global News YouTube channel.

Alec Baldwin, who skewers Trump on Saturday Night Live, said “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said that with Kamala Harris’ historic win, “Madam vice president is no longer a fictional character.”

For Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, a Biden victory represented the “return of the Jedi.”

The Associated Press called the election for Biden on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. ET, after days of results trickling in from key battleground states.

A projected win in Pennsylvania brought Biden over the victory threshold of 270 electoral college votes. The AP later called Nevada for Biden, putting his electoral vote count at 290 to Trump’s 214. Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina have yet to be called.

Trump has not conceded the election and has vowed to challenge the results based on accusations of voter fraud for which he has not provided any evidence.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states,” he said in a statement.

Author Stephen King harkened back Trump’s days hosting The Apprentice in his response to the news.

“America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED,” he quipped on Twitter.

Singer Miley Cyrus said “now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA.”

While Alicia Keys, who congratulated Harris, said the result made her shed a tear.

“When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other!”

Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris 😭💥 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020

