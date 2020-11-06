George Massey Tunnel closed northbound amid water leak

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s George Massey Tunnel was closed to northbound traffic just ahead of the Friday commute, amid an ongoing water leak.

Southbound traffic was restricted to a single lane.

RCMP Traffic Services said water was leaking from the roof of the tunnel.

DriveBC said the issue was caused by an oversized vehicle striking a sprinkler head at the north end of the tunnel.

Crews were on scene, DriveBC said.

The next update is due at 4 p.m.

