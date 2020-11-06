Menu

Traffic

George Massey Tunnel closed northbound amid water leak

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 6:39 pm
The George Massey Tunnel was closed to northbound traffic on Friday afternoon.
The George Massey Tunnel was closed to northbound traffic on Friday afternoon. Global News

Metro Vancouver’s George Massey Tunnel was closed to northbound traffic just ahead of the Friday commute, amid an ongoing water leak.

Southbound traffic was restricted to a single lane.

RCMP Traffic Services said water was leaking from the roof of the tunnel.

Read more: Delta mayor welcomes Massey safety upgrades but keeps pressure on tunnel replacement

DriveBC said the issue was caused by an oversized vehicle striking a sprinkler head at the north end of the tunnel.

Crews were on scene, DriveBC said.

The next update is due at 4 p.m.

Click to play video 'Stalled decisions over Massey Tunnel replacement' Stalled decisions over Massey Tunnel replacement
Stalled decisions over Massey Tunnel replacement – Jul 12, 2020
