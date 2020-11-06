Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for 16-year-old last seen on Halloween

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 11:23 am
Kingston police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, Hailey Brown, last seen on Halloween.
Kingston police

Kingston police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hailey Brown was last seen on Oct. 31 in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.

She had indicated that she would be going to a Compton Street address in Kingston’s north end, but she never arrived there.

Read more: 61-year-old Kingston man found safely, police say

Brown is described as Caucasian, five feet two inches tall and 99 pounds. She has a fair complexion and slim build with long blond hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo of a flower on her left upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police.

