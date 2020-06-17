Family concerned for safety of missing 61-year-old Kingston man, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing man.

Police say 61-year-old Dennis Fleming left his west-end home Wednesday morning to attend an appointment in Napanee.

Fleming reportedly never arrived in Napanee for his appointment, and now, police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

He was driving a 2012 tan-coloured Chevy Silverado when he left his home. The truck was also towing a boat with a black cover and a white base.

Police describe him as a Caucasian male, about six feet tall, weighing 230 pounds, with short grey hair and a grey goatee.

He was last seen wearing thick wire-framed glasses, blue shorts, a burgundy t-shirt and grey running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Fleming’s disappearance to contact them at 613-549-4660.